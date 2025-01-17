'AITA for not forgiving my mom after she stole my inheritance and spent it on family expenses?'

When I asked her why she didn’t tell me about it, she just brushed it off and said she didn’t think I needed it and “wasn’t responsible enough to handle that kind of money.” She even said that she knew best about what I “needed” and that I’d probably just waste it anyway. To say I was furious is an understatement.

I confronted her about it, and she tried to defend herself by saying it was for “the good of the family” and that the money was used to help with things like bills, repairs, and other family-related issues. When I asked why she didn’t ask for our permission first, she said that she didn’t think we would understand and that it was “her decision” since she was the one who “raised us.”