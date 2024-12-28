Mother pressures daughter to forgive sister after catching her cheating with husband. AITA?

I helped her through the worst time in her life, offered to help her have kids one day in the future and she does that to me. I want her to suffer for what she did. I don't want to let her off easy. I don't want to act like things are okay or give her another chance. I don't want to betrayed again.

Dad was with me for Thanksgiving and Christmas because mom insisted my sister was going to be there. I refused to be there for that reason. My mom is on my case bad about it.

She told me I'm behaving worse than my sister. That my sister made one mistake in a moment of alcohol infused madness but I'm making sure my sister hurts and driving the family apart.