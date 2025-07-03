'AITA for not getting dressed?' 'I'm GROSS.'

Before everyone slams me with YTA responses hear me out, my roommate is a super special dude while I am not, I have no problem with him bringing over random new friends he's made on the bus/train/park/wherever but the dude never warns me.
He'll just show up with strangers I've never met (and often never meet again) and burst through the front door with them while I sit half-clothed on the couch watching tv or playing a game. (We both do this all the time due to the summer heat). Normally I just get up and get dressed and ask him to warn me next time, which he promises he will, but doesn't. Then it happens again, and again, and again.
Last time it happened I just stayed sitting on the couch in my underwear as everyone sat in the living room with me to watch tv. It was awkward, they didn't stay as long as his "friends" usually do. When they left my roommate freaked out about me not getting dressed and making his friends think he's a weirdo.
I told him that I've asked him over and over again to just give me a heads-up when he's bringing people over and he said it doesn't matter that he forgot, I should have been polite and gotten dressed so that "our" guests didn't feel weird.
Now I'm getting texts from people I don't know (his friends that he gave my number to for some reason I think) telling me that I'm gross and accusing me of being a freak and forcing it on random people. So, AITA?
spids69 said:
“Forcing it on random people?" They came into YOUR home (unannounced) of their own free will. F all of these people, including your roommate. NTA.
FabulousTrick8859 said:
You get some warning - THEN you'll get dressed. NTA, you live there too.
WillowUPS said:
NTA, it's up to him to let you know he's bringing guests, especially random people he just met. I was initially going to give you an ESH, but doing it once as a lesson, and then him giving your number (without your consent!) to other random people to message you puts him firmly as the ahole and you in the right, he needs to learn his lesson and obviously not wanting to.
AxGunslinger said:
NTA…he should have said something you pay rent it’s your place too. I’d hate random people showing up at my house unannounced.
RPG_Rob said:
NTA. It's your home. Increase the stakes on these random texters. Tell them they should be thankful that you'd finished masturbating so they could sit there.
BG4Life1970 said:
NTA. You've asked him repeatedly to warn you and he doesn't. Maybe this incident will prompt him to remember next time. Even if he just opened the door and shouted, "Hey, I've got people with me! Are you presentable?" would be a step in the right direction.