"AITA for not getting dressed?"

Before everyone slams me with YTA responses hear me out, my roommate is a super special dude while I am not, I have no problem with him bringing over random new friends he's made on the bus/train/park/wherever but the dude never warns me.

He'll just show up with strangers I've never met (and often never meet again) and burst through the front door with them while I sit half-clothed on the couch watching tv or playing a game. (We both do this all the time due to the summer heat). Normally I just get up and get dressed and ask him to warn me next time, which he promises he will, but doesn't. Then it happens again, and again, and again.