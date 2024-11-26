'AITA for not getting my GF food after she told me not to? She's legitimately pissed.'

OP responded:

I completely understand a woman saying “I don’t want to have to spell everything out for you” but stuff like this is way over the line in my eyes lol.

aggressive_cattle320 wrote:

NTA. Your GF needs to say what she means and mean what she says. If you ask her if she wants food and she declines and says no, it's safe to assume she does not want food.

She has a strange vision of what a "fantasy relationship" is. A surprise breakfast taco is in no way a romantic gesture.