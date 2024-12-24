"AITA for not getting my mom a Christmas gift?"

I (19M) am a university student who lives at home with my parents and have no job but I do receive R500 pocket money from my mom every month for buying stuff I want like luxuries and other things.

This morning the day before Christmas my mom messages me asking me to get her a Christmas gift and following the message up a couple hours later by saying sorry for asking and expecting anything from me from my pocket money.

I have never really bought gifts for Christmas except last year when I bought gifts for my nephews but I did decide to not give gifts this year because I wanted to save my money to get myself something nice as R500 is not much. AITA?

