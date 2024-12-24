'AITA for not getting my mom a Christmas gift?'

I (19M) am a university student who lives at home with my parents and have no job but I do receive R500 pocket money from my mom every month for buying stuff I want like luxuries and other things.
This morning the day before Christmas my mom messages me asking me to get her a Christmas gift and following the message up a couple hours later by saying sorry for asking and expecting anything from me from my pocket money.
I have never really bought gifts for Christmas except last year when I bought gifts for my nephews but I did decide to not give gifts this year because I wanted to save my money to get myself something nice as R500 is not much. AITA?
lostinrc writes:
Yup, YTA. Your monthly gifts are coming from her but you want to save it all up for yourself. She would probably love something that was showing any thought for her and little cost, but you can't get past the thoughts of yourself.
I usually fall to the side of you owe parents and family nothing, but this all just comes off as selfish to a woman is begging for any type of recognition at the holidays.
apl0 writes:
So your mom gives you money. She asked for a gift and you can't even do something for your mom that is homemade??? Plus you want to save up to buy something nice...for yourself??
I am assuming. Also did you even respond to your mother or left her on read until she felt guilty for even asking. Gifts don't need to be bought but do you partake in Christmas, receiving gifts and Christmas dinner? If so, and you can't even muster the kindness to do something nice makes YTA.
sigjifa writes:
YTA. lol i know ur 19, and life feels different going into adulthood and sometimes these things feel like they aren’t being selfish, but you’re at the age where you can start giving a little back to ur parents.
Ur mom vibes u money for luxuries every month. It’s safe to say you can buy smth for urself pretty much every month, and I doubt dipping into that for ur mom who is providing the money is going to hurt u that bad.
Shes giving u this money out of kindness, but the hope is that u recognize that you are privileged enough to have the extra cash for things like this. Even when u have a job and make extra luxury cash, this point still stands. You should always get ur parents something unless u cannot afford rent if you do