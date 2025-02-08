'AITA for 'prioritizing my daughter over my stepdaughter' and not giving into my wife's demands?'

I tried to get my wife to come along and even Lucy but they both refused. Lucy and i have never got along despite me trying as she has always been bitter about her mum and dads divorce and Idk why Fiona refused. So the five of us just had a nice meal and told Bella how proud we were and we had a nice time.

Fiona asked how the meal was and I told her it was fine. That was that. Recently, Bella has been staying with me and Fiona. Since I work from home, I have more time to spend with her. I thought it was going great until recently.