Woman refuses to give BF a free pass after she 'cheated' on him with his friend, AITA?

Well, now it is. The other day Jessi stayed over and slept in our bed with us. Ryan went to work early, and it was just Jessi and I. I woke up to her trying to initiate with me (politely). While I was interested, I declined, saying Ryan wasn’t here, and he wouldn’t be okay with just us messing around.

She then showed me she had texted Ryan earlier specifically asking permission to do this without him. He responded, “That’s fine, as long as I get a free pass too.” I thought for a second and came to the conclusion that the idea of him and Jessi together didn’t upset me, as I trusted both of them.