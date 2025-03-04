'AITA for not giving my entitled daughter $500k after selling my mom's old home?'

Daughter goes off to college. We’d talked for years about careers, and I advised her to pick something she could love and be excited about, to explore opportunities and growth in that field, and to think about where it would take her.

She’s chosen a pretty much, in my opinion, useless generic major, unlikely to produce much success. OK, she’s an adult, and it’s her choice. When speaking with her, I don’t talk it down, but I am less than enthusiastic about her endeavors.

She’s also all about enjoying the “college experience” and having fun on campus. OK, her life. She’s 19 and legally an adult. Lately, contact with her has been minimal despite our best efforts. She ignores calls and texts.