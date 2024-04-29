'AITA for not giving my nephew my baby's fund to help with uni? They make less money.' UPDATED 2X

Chris and I tried to put in about £10 a week between us, which is doable for high school teachers. We missed a couple of weeks but there's about £2500 in there right now, and we've never taken out of it. In 2 years the only people who have put money in this account are me, Chris and Rory.

Both myself and Chris have been to therapy, and we agreed to try again about 6 months ago, and I'm now pregnant again, at 4 months. We told our families today and Rory and my mother in law are both really happy for us, as are my parents. Tom, however, looked a bit sad. I asked if I could speak to him off to one side.