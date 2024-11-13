Netherlands student blasted in neighborhood chat for declining children's candy request outside traditional hours. AITA?

Many kids came to sing songs and it was adorable. At 7pm I blew out the candle, grabbed the rest of the candy to snack on (there were 3 pieces left) and went back to my projects (I had a deadline that evening).

Around 9pm the bell rang. I opened the door and there were the new neighbors. The kids immediately started singing songs. I didn't know what to do and when they were done I politely told them that the planned hour for Sint Maarten was already over.

The mom said that they couldn't participate then, because she absolutely couldn't miss her tv show and her husband was grocery shopping. Now I'd like to point out that we have a group chat with all the adults in the neighborhood and each year the rules are repeated. These new neighbors are also in this chat.