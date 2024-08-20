'AITA for not giving the role of father-of-the-bride to both my dad and stepdad?' 'I was so young.'

"AITA for not giving the role of father-of-the-bride to both my dad and stepdad?"

My parents divorced when my siblings (32m, 30f, 29m) and I (27f) were young. I was a newborn when they separated for context. My dad never remarried but he had two long term relationships since then.

One when we were younger kids. His current partner he met when we were in our teens. Mom and my stepdad married when I was 5. Our parents shared equal custody of my siblings and me. We were closer to our dad than our mom or our stepdad. Not because dad was a Disney parent or because he didn't have rules.

But dad was more of a nurturer and we had a closer relationship with him. We still loved mom, but it wasn't the same. I believe at times my stepdad had trouble coming to terms with us being so close to dad and not as close to mom or him.