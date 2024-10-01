'AITA for not going to my brother’s wedding after his fiancee made my bully a bridesmaid?'

Being in the same room as Sarah is difficult enough. But to see her be viewed as someone closer to my brother and his future wife after they both know what she did to me is so offensive, it breaks my heart to pieces. I just don’t know if I can go.

Summary: AITAH for not going to my brother’s (m23) wedding after his fiancée (f21) asked the girl who got me wrongfully expelled from college to be a bridesmaid and not me?

Edit: Yes, my brother knows the entire situation as does his fiancée and our parents.