'AITA for not going to my coworker’s birthday party? I just assumed I wasn't invited.' UPDATED

"AITA for not going to my coworker’s birthday party?"

So I (24F) work at a high school with my co-workers Carrie (29F), Leslie (26F) and Marissa (30F). All of us get along well, we eat lunch together everyday and go out for drinks to destress from work lol. Leslie and Marissa are a lot closer to Carrie than I am for context.

Two weeks ago, Carrie made a group chat with our co-workers for her 29th birthday party but I wasn’t included. I didn’t know until Leslie asked me what present I was buying for Carrie. When I told Leslie that I didn’t know about the party, she asked me if I was arguing with Carrie. Honestly I wasn’t mad about not being invited.