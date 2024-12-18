"AITA for not going to my dad’s side of the family Christmas?"

I (20f) have an almost nonexistent relationship with my dad’s side of the family. They r self centered people who only care about others when they need to look good. I have stated many times that I want nothing to do with them and sure as don’t wanna be around them.

My household family is on my side but my dad keeps hinting that he wants me to go with him. He doesn’t want to go but feels obligated to. His mom (Lady) is a no good piece of crap that has her favorites and pretends to like my family when she needs to look good for her friends.