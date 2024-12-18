'AITA for not going to my dad’s side of the family Christmas?'

I (20f) have an almost nonexistent relationship with my dad’s side of the family. They r self centered people who only care about others when they need to look good. I have stated many times that I want nothing to do with them and sure as don’t wanna be around them.
My household family is on my side but my dad keeps hinting that he wants me to go with him. He doesn’t want to go but feels obligated to. His mom (Lady) is a no good piece of crap that has her favorites and pretends to like my family when she needs to look good for her friends.
Oldest uncle (1) is to good for everyone else and would rather smoke his weed. Youngest uncle (2) is to good for everyone and very arrogant. My auntie is awesome and I love her like no tomorrow and she would be the only reason i go cuz I love her two biological boys. ‘Lady’ has a BF that’s a piece of shiz and is best friends with uncle 2.
I can’t stand them or their kids besides the two boys I mentioned alongside auntie. I’ve made it clear to my family I want absolutely nothing to do with them but it seems like I’m hurting my dad even tho he says it’s “ur choice. Ur adults and can make ur own decisions and I won’t force u to do anything”.
No I haven’t said anything directly to this side of the family in regards to how much I hate them but if I go and have to see them I can’t promise I’ll zip it (reason my sis don’t want me to go)
agah8 writes:
NTA. No is a perfectly acceptable answer. Talk to your dad and tell him your reasons if you feel you need to explain.
ploya8 writes:
NTA. I feel for dad, but having a child of 20 and still not be grown enough to say no or visit without a meat shield. He's hinting because he doesn't want to admit that to you or himself. Don't go. It's actually a favour to him in the long run. He can learn how to say no.