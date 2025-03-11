Woman struggles with decision to attend sister’s wedding after exclusion; 'I don't know if she even likes me.' AITA?

All of this kind of hurt me, especially with how things were for me with growing up (if interested I can include that in comments or an update, as it plays into this story and why I'm hurt by this).

I then asked if our (technically ex) stepsister (I'll call C) was one of them. She said yes. This made the fact that she didn't want me in her party hurt even more. For context; C is our [ex] older stepsister.

C and I never got along super well growing up. She thought me annoying, never really tried to connect with me, etc and favored my sister as we grew up. I don't know if she even likes(d) me at all to be honest, which also hurts.