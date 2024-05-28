Woman questions attending sister's wedding; 'I don’t want to put myself in a torturous situation.' AITA?

I am now diagnosed with severe recurring depression related to family. They know, but pretends it doesn’t exist. They all say they cannot understand how it became like this, but they don’t believe in my explanations. Truth is my mother has used me as a shrink for as long as I can remember, and made me not trust my own thoughts.

I was 6 years old when she said that “if things didn’t get better soon, I’m gonna leave”, on the verge of tears. I’ve spent my childhood in a constant fear of my family falling apart. She later said: “I think it would be better for everyone if I wasn’t here!”.