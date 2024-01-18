"AITA for not helping my wife get ready in the morning?"

I'm currently out of work so I stay home with our 4 year old son during the day while wife works. My wife needs to be at work at 8 am, but lately, she will wake up at 6:45, sit in bed for 10 or 15 and watch TikTok videos or scroll Facebook, then go and shower, do her hair, makeup, and get dressed.

Meanwhile I get up, get out, son fed and let the dog out to pee (and because she's a runner, she can somehow get out of our fenced in yard) and get the dog fed.

This morning my wife comes down and gets made that her coffee isn't made, her lunch is not made and packed, her work stuff isn't together and brought out to the car, and her car isn't warmed up.