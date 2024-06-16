Family drama unfolds as bakery owner rejects stepson’s job application. AITA?

Jon, when you were a young child your attitude towards was 100% the result of your mother’s actions. But there comes a time when a person becomes responsible for their own behavior. You passed the age of accountability a few years back - your actions are now on you.

But let’s set aside personal feelings for a moment & simply look at what has happened from the perspective of a business relationship. You came to me, a potential boss, and asked me a favor.

When you did not get what you wanted, you ran to others to try to influence me to let you have your way. What do you think this tells me about the type of employee I could expect you to be?