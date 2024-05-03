'AITA for not hosting my sister's baby party after my home was damaged by her gender reveal?'

Hosting people in your home is a big undertaking, even when they're the most thoughtful people around. So, when they're inconsiderate? Well, that's another story entirely.

"AITA for not hosting a party for my sister's baby sprinkle after my home was damaged by her gender reveal party?"

AITA I (36 female) have a sister 34 that is calling me selfish and rude for not allowing her to have her baby sprinkle at my home. For some background my sister and I have a love hate relationship. She is my mother’s golden child. I do not get along with my mother but that’s for a whole other post.