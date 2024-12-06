'AITA for not hugging my gf when she is radioactive?'

See each other in person and do facetime calls and touch/hug through the screen from the safe distance of 2+m. It’s hard but it won’t last forever, and you could make efforts to show her that you’re both making the best out of the crappy temporary situation. I wish you and her the best from this time and forward.

rokalol writes:

NAH. You're not wrong for keeping your boundary, but your partner is not forcing you or coercing you to break it (at least, as told). She's reasonably upset in a very tough situation. Does she have a counsellor or therapist she can talk to?