'AITA for not inviting my father’s wife to my wedding?'

And if we’re being honest I don’t know if I’ll ever truly let it go. They made it so his kids were not welcomed while hers were in the wedding. They also took their honeymoon with family and friends on a cruise. Without us. Never even mentioned it. Curious if I’m being petty or if I am valid in not wanting her around during this time. One other note is we are not and have never been close since it came out she was the other woman. They have never tried to include us in anything meaningful these past 12 years.