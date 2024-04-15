'AITA for not inviting my high school best friend to my wedding celebration?' UPDATED

I got married at city hall and had a dinner afterwards. The dinner was scheduled super last minute, like the night before. My husband asked me to only bring one person because he wanted to be comfortable and all his friends are not in the country.

The only people in attendance were my mom, my best friend J (who I’ve known for about a decade) and another really close friend N (6 years), who my husband is really comfortable around and they’re really good friends too. 5 people total including the newlyweds.

My mom posted a photo of us on Facebook and Sara saw it and was super pissed. She sent me a long text about how awful I am and how I traumatized her and how could I invite this other friend (that I’ve known for less time) and not her.