'AITA for not inviting my parents to my wedding and anyone from that family?'

My aunt didn't think twice and took me with her, she called my father and told him about her situation, they both filed a complaint and made it clear that I would stay with her.

My grandmother, who lived with my aunt, also disowned me for supposedly being a lesbian, but my aunt, who owned the house, kicked her out of the house. From that day on, my aunt and her husband (who at that time was just her boyfriend) took care of me like if I were their daughter, when I turned 15 my uncles legally adopted me, they paid for my university and also during all that time they made me go to the psychologist. I must say that all this affected me too much but the love they gave me helped me a lot, for me they are my parents and not my uncles.