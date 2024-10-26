'AITA For not inviting my SIL to our Halloween party?'

voorheesGirl666
So I 45 f and my husband 39 m have been together for 8 years, married for 5. In the 8 years we have been together, my husband’s sil has been a constant pain in my ass. Ok here is a little back story.
So my husband was set up on a blind date in high school with future SIL. She brought a friend with her to the date. And my husband upon seeing both girls chose SIL friend, who he dated for a few months.
This really pissed SIL off, of course. So sil and husband went on with life until 12 years ago when sil made it a point to find and start dating my husbands brother. My husband told his brother not to date her that she was absolutely crazy and a code red stalker.
His brother didn’t listen and within a month or 2 of dating sil was pregnant (on purpose on her end). So my husband’s brother then married her, in secret from all of my husband's family.
She then showed up at my husbands family house and shoved the marriage certificate in mil face saying we are married and yall are stuck with me now. And from that day on sil has made life hell for anyone my husband had dated.
Now to 8 years ago, from the first day she met me she made sideways comments about how my husband was narcissistic, abusive, egotistical and a man whore. I ignored all of this because I was raised to never listen to hearsay and to form my own opinion.
That is when she started the competition between her and I. That I was not even aware I was in. If my husband (bf at the time) did or bought me anything she had to have exactly the same or better from husbands brother.
I bought yellow rose bushes for mine and husband’s house in remembrance of my late father (they were his favorite flower). So she threw an absolute fit and demanded that husband’s brother go buy her yellow rose bushes and plant them at their place.
My husband screened in our porch, she demanded the same, and ect. This never registered in my head as a problem because as I said I didn’t know we were in competition. Until the day that my husband's mother's best friend stayed the night at our house one night due to being to tired to drive to her home.
The next morning my husband went to work, and when I woke up I went to greet our guest, and offer coffee. Only this never happened as I was verbally assaulted the minute I walked into the living room, accused of being the one who was making sil life hell by constantly demanding my husband give me everything she wanted.
The look on my face was a mixture of shock, confusion, and then full on redheaded rage! And I instantly fired back with “are you completely crayon eating stupid? None of what you just said makes sense nor is any of that true!”
And that why would I want anything she had when she has absolutely nothing I want. She ignored everything I said and went from accusing to threatening me and my relationship with my husband saying she could make it to where my husband left me without question.
I had enough at that time grabbed my phone and keys and just walked out my house, I text my husband told him what all had happened and been said and told him i would not be going back to the house until she was gone.
He said ok baby go get your nails done, get some coffee and he would take care of it. A half hour later he said I could go home and that she had called him crying saying I was rude, disrespectful and forced her to leave then had left myself and had left his front door wide open. (I would never of done this as we have a cat who I do not let outside).
And to my absolute shock my husband was mad at me for all this. I let it go, and distanced myself from his family unless it was a holiday or birthday, and was all but forced to go.
Because sil had gotten worse (didn’t even knew that was possible), she started including my kids into her sideway comments and more than a few times actually came out and said in front of myself, my husband, his brother, mom and dad that I had the husband she wanted and house she deserved.
My husband turned 5 shades of green threw up and demanded that we leave that instant. Now here we are 4 days away from our annual Halloween party, (yes the brother and SIL were invited in the past) this year because of issues related to SIL being there in past years my husband and I decided not to invite her or his brother.
Talking to my MIL a few days ago and she said how she had asked brother and sil if they were coming to the party? I said why would you do that, she looked confused so I went on to say why would you ask if they were coming to the arrays they were NOT invited.
She then went on this whole lecture about how I couldn’t do that, they were family and how I was harboring animosity towards SIL for no reason just to cause issues. And for the first time in 8 yrs I lost it with MIL. And said idk what fantasy world she was living in but that her ass needed professional help for it.
And that on the subject of SIL, my husband and I were in 100% agreement on this and it would not nor will not ever change. She is not invited nor is she welcome at our house, near our kids, and ect.
She then said I was being a b-word and her son would never say that. And I could either climb off my high horse and invite her or MIL and FIL would not be attending either. I said ok there is the door GTFO!
She was already calling my husband on her way out and by the time she reached her car she was crying and yelling at my husband for allowing such a woman as I am to control his life and to destroy his relationship with his family.
Then she said “ there is no way her py could be that great!” All she heard was me bust out in laughter saying “it sure the hell is, by now drive safe!” So AITA for not inviting SIL to Halloween party?
bigbadmamaofdc
NTA. On either point. Glad hubby wisened up. Also LMAO!!
Shady-Spider
NTA the SIL is nuts and needs some serious professional help and good on you for standing up to people like that i just hope your husband is in agreement with you, and his family needs to see your outlook of what she is doing to you then theyll learn and know what a crazy b-word she is.
CakeZealousideal1820
NTA but get cameras for your home. Call the school and make sure sil and brother aren't on pick up or emergency contact list etx... she's got serious issues and honestly your husband should've put an end to this nonsense years ago. Protect your children in case her behavior escalates. How tf is brother still married to her knowing she only married him to stalk your brother.