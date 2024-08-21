'AITA for not inviting my step-siblings to my wedding?' 'It's common courtesy.'

"AITA for not inviting my step-siblings to my wedding?"

My fiance and I are getting married. We both decided we want to have a smaller wedding limited only to immediate family and a few close friends. "Immediate family" being defined as the family members we interact with on a regular basis, as both of us have family members we haven't spoken to in years.

We're doing this because hosting a big event with large crowds really stress us out, so were keeping it small. Now here's the thing, I have 5 step-siblings. If you count SOs its about 8 people in that pool.

Which is a significant increase to our guest size. Also every one of them came into my life after I became an adult and moved out (AKA I didn't grow up with any of them). So I didn't invite them for the reasons I mentioned above.