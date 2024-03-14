'AITA for not leaving the bathroom when my roommate's child needed it?' MAJORLY UPDATED

To leave the bathroom or not leave the bathroom while you're brushing your teeth: that is the question.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman shared her quandary with her roommate's kid. She wrote:

"AITA for not leaving the bathroom when a child needed it?"

Hey everybody. This sounds kind of stupid to me but maybe my perspective is wrong. My friend/roommate (M30's) who we can call Kevin has an 11-year old daughter who we can call Rachel. For context purposes, she has no physical disabilities or bladder control issues. She doesn't live with us full time but she does come every other weekend and on some weekends for visitation.