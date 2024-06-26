'AITA for not letting my BF drive my dad's Ferrari while my dad was out of town?' UPDATED 6X

The next day I was in school and one of my best friends came up to me and she was sorta mad and wanted to know why I didn't tell her about the party first. I was...surprised. I told her there was no party and I wanted to know where she heard that from but I knew where it ultimately came from.

She told me she had heard from her friend that went to my EXs school and that everyone there was talking about it and it had spread to this school. I knew it was him. So I called him. He admitted that he had told everyone I was having a rager and he started telling everyone this when he was at school the previous day...BEFORE HE HAD EVEN ASKED ME ABOUT IT!

I was livid I told him he had no right to just invite his entire school to my house without even asking me first. We got into a big fight about it. Then he told me what he really thought of me. NGL I was sort of devastated to hear this. He called me boring and basic, spoiled and entitled. And now he wasn't joking.