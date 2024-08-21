'AITA for not letting my BF grieve his grandma with family because I'm sick?' UPDATED 2X

He just says okay. The rest of the day he has family over until about 3am just offering their condolences and keeping his family company. Around 4pm I called and asked him for help to see if he could bring me something to eat because all I had the strength to get myself were just snacks like chips, cereal. No real meals and I wanted to make sure I had enough in me for the baby.

He basically brushed me off saying he has no idea how he could help and said I was selfish for not thinking about him grieving and how he was stressed and had a million things on his mind. He also told me that I was being evil because I said he wasn’t helping me at all. After that I just hung up.