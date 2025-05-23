'AITA for not letting my caterer take pictures of her work for social media?'

She also said that I was impacting her ability to get clients by preventing her from using the photos on social media. I told her that we paid her in full for the work, and she had never discussed taking pictures of the spread. I also explained that her photos clearly captured personal family photos which violated my privacy.

She only responded by saying that it was no different than if someone took a picture of me in a public space. I begged to differ because it's not like a stranger would have burst into the delivery room to take pictures of giving birth to my first daughter!