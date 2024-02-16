Woman refuses to let the father of her adult children move in, 'he was diagnosed with cancer.' AITA?

I immediately said no and that I felt offended that I had even been asked that question knowing how much he and I dislike each other. They started to argue saying that our house was his last option, because his relatives couldn't and they didn't want to leave his father without a home and that I should think about them.

I asked who would take care of him when things got worse, because all three of them work outside the home and I work from home, or who would cover all of his financial and medical expenses. They didn't know how to answer and that they would decide between the 3 of them to help their father and not be so burdensome for me and that the 3 of them were willing to let their father live in our house.