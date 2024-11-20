'AITA for not letting my dad give his ticket for a cycling event to my brother? It hurts me.'

She was worried it would be “unfair” to him if my dad and I spent time together without him. My dad, however, didn’t even know if my brother would be home that day. Meanwhile, the tickets sold out, so I told my mom I couldn’t get any more. I was relieved and thought I had saved myself from a fight about not wanting to go with him.

She was really upset and called it “a horrible situation.” I told her I didn’t think she should be acting this way over me simply inviting my dad to a cycling event. Last night (14 days later), my dad called to tell me he was planning to offer my ticket to my brother since he thought it would make things easier.