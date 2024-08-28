Mother cuts ties from sister when she refuses to accept her daughter's gender choice. AITA?

"AITA for not letting my daughter have contact with my sister?"

BlueberryFull5153

I have 2 daughters, Stella (16) and Nora (almost 13). Stella is transgender, AMAB and came out about two years ago. When she was born, I had major complications following the delivery and had to have an emergency surgery that left me unable to have more kids.

It was an incredibly dark time for my husband and I. My older sister Kristy saw us grieving and told us that in time she would be happy to carry a baby for us if that’s what we wanted.

After a lot of work in therapy we both got to a place where we were ready to have another child. We did IVF to create the embryo that would become Nora, transferred it into Kristy, and Kristy carried our daughter and birthed her.