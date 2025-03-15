Pregnant wife imposes travel ban on husband, refusing to allow him to attend his sister's wedding. AITA?

My husband (31M) and myself (28F) are expecting our first child this May, 2025. We found out very early in September, 2024. We did not keep this a secret from anyone and in fact, shared the news in person with his family and my family on the day we found out.
During this period, his sister (29F) was getting to know someone and getting engaged in October 2024. It’s sort of an arranged marriage as she was set up and decided to get engaged only after 3 months of speaking to the guy. Her parents (my in-laws) were happy that she liked him and wanted to quickly move forward. She’s been wanting to get married for the past 5 years.
After the engagement party in October, there was a brief discussion of when the wedding would be. His sister had mentioned that she wanted to be married by no later than April 2025.
After our initial OB visit in September, my husband had mentioned to his parents that I would not be able to travel after 34 weeks as per the doctor. His mother decided to ignore this information and not address it.
His sister and mother decided to plan on having the wedding in April 2025 even though they had not booked anything. His sister’s fiancé lives in Texas, a 3.5 hrs flight away. I briefly mentioned that I would not be able to attend in April as it would be too close to my due date but wished them all the best in their planning.
February 2025 rolls around and they decided to have the wedding this upcoming April 19th of 2025 in Texas. I tell my husband that because I will be almost 37 weeks pregnant, that we would definitely not be able to go.
A month prior, during a huge fight we had, his mom had told him it’s okay if I don’t go but that he would have to attend. At the time, I was not opposed to it, as I thought it would be fine.
Two weeks ago, we met with my OB, and I decide to ask her for advice while he was also in the room. I ask her for confirmation that it’s not a problem if he were to travel during my 37th week.
She looks at both of us and says “Absolutely not” we both stare at her shocked and she continues and says “this would be like rolling a dice, I would not recommend it. If something were to happen, I would not be able to slow anything down.” He unenthusiastically agrees and says it’s messed up that they picked a date knowing we most likely would not be able to attend.
It’s now almost April, and he just told his mother that we will both for sure not be able to attend. My husband and in-laws have a huge fight and he explains the situation so his dad threatens that he wouldn’t attend either if he’s not at the wedding.
I don’t budge after he tells me this and calmly state that he simply cannot attend two weeks before my due date as we’re both having this baby together. So, AITA for not letting him attend his sister’s wedding?
NTA. Your in-laws really looked at a whole pregnancy timeline and said, “Nah, let’s gamble.” Like, did they think the baby would just reschedule to be more convenient for them?
Your husband is about to become a dad—his priority should be with you, not across the country at a wedding when you could literally go into labor any second. His family acting like this is some wild betrayal is crazy. He’s missing one day; you’d be the one missing your PARTNER while possibly giving birth. Huge difference.
I get that they wanted to get married and April suited. That’s fine. You don’t need to wait for a baby or plan around other people’s dates. BUT you also can’t blame those people for prioritizing their situation and staying home being close to delivering. You don’t get both. The world doesn’t revolve around anyone else's dates. NTA.
37 weeks is full term - baby is not a preemie at this point and they do NOT stop labor, excepting extraordinary situations. That is literally the "baby can come at any time" window. In fact, they don't stop labor at 35 weeks in general either. The difference is that at 37 weeks they WILL assist the labor, if needed (break water, pitocin) and at 35 weeks they will not do any of this until you hit 5 centimeters. Signed - mom of five.
First at 37 weeks, 2nd - 38, 3rd - 37, 4th - 36, and my last little trouble maker who kept trying to come from 35 weeks on. I would be in active labor for several hours it would eventually peter out (no, not Braxton Hicks - I was on monitors and dilating).
I stayed at 4. 5-5 cent. for 2 weeks (I would dilate to five in labor but by the time the doctor was making rounds it would stop and I would go back to 4.5 (verified by multiple nurses). Finally came at 37 weeks. You're seeing a trend? NO, hubby should NOT travel unless you both are willing to risk him missing the birth.
NTA. If your husband is not 100% in agreeance that he cannot be travelling for a wedding 2 weeks before your due date, he is not ready for parenthood. Parenthood is sacrifice. It doesn't mean sacrificing everything for your child, but it sure does mean it for big moments like when they're gonna be born!
He cannot be hours away at a wedding (likely drinking alcohol as most people do) and expect to still make it if you go into labour. This is his family's fault, they knew your likely due period before they picked a date. If they don't like it, that is their problem, not yours.
NTA. Get this straight:
You are not the one not allowing him to attend the wedding.
It's on the doctor's orders.
Your husband can make the decision as an adult what is his priority in life. It is up to him. His father can do whatever he wants. He is free to choose. It is not within your husband's interest to consider others' actions.