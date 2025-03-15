Pregnant wife imposes travel ban on husband, refusing to allow him to attend his sister's wedding. AITA?

After our initial OB visit in September, my husband had mentioned to his parents that I would not be able to travel after 34 weeks as per the doctor. His mother decided to ignore this information and not address it.

His sister and mother decided to plan on having the wedding in April 2025 even though they had not booked anything. His sister’s fiancé lives in Texas, a 3.5 hrs flight away. I briefly mentioned that I would not be able to attend in April as it would be too close to my due date but wished them all the best in their planning.

February 2025 rolls around and they decided to have the wedding this upcoming April 19th of 2025 in Texas. I tell my husband that because I will be almost 37 weeks pregnant, that we would definitely not be able to go.