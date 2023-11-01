'AITA for not letting my husband buy a house for his ex and kids?' UPDATED.

"AITA for not letting my husband buy a house for his ex and kids?"

His ex and kids hate me and I’m not fond of them either. They all think I’m the reason they can’t get back together even though she’s the one who cheated and I didn’t meet him until he was in the middle of their divorce negotiations. His kids are rude to me and when I was pregnant with our first child, they told me I should hurry and get an abortion before it’s too late.

Anyway, during the divorce negotiations, my husband voluntarily gave up the paid off house so that his kids wouldn’t have to move schools. He agreed to pay child support beyond what the courts would have imposed and his alimony amount is more than her salary. In return, she agreed to not sale the house or move until the youngest is 18.