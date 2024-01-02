'AITA for not letting my husband take our baby to a New Year’s party?' UPDATED.

My husband just came home adamantly trying to take the baby to a New Year’s party at his aunt’s house that I already declined going to earlier. He says he just wants everyone to see the baby, but everyone literally just saw her last week for Christmas. Pretty much the same exact people.
Our baby is 12 weeks old and I don’t think it’s smart to keep taking her around big groups of people if there’s no real reason for her to have to be there, especially not during cold/flu/RSV season.
I already had reservations about attending Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations with her but we still went, because I know it’s important to him. But New Year’s just seems excessive and she isn’t a toy to just be passing around for other people’s benefit.
I’m really just not comfortable with it and I told him anyone is welcome to come to our house and see her, but I’m not okay risking her safety yet again for no reason. He acts like I’m trying to keep his family away but I literally said any one of them can come HERE anytime, or we can even go to them, just not all together in one big group with kids and everything there—not yet.
His family has seen her more than mine, but at the end of the day, she is still a young infant and there’s no point in pushing it. So, aitah for keeping her home?
huhgjde said:
NTA - what’s the baby gonna do at NYE? Shots? Sounds like you’ve compromised for thanksgiving & Xmas, it must be hard on you as well only 12 wks post.
Funny-Wafer1450 said:
NTA. There is absolutely no reason why a 3-month-old baby needs to be at a New Years Eve party. That's just nuts, especially with all of the viruses floating around now.
Broad-Discipline2360 said:
NTA. I agree. She is not a toy. Keep your baby safe. No freaking way I'd be at an event with my 12 week old even without the concerns about RSV.
Glinda-The-Witch said:
NTA, the baby is just 12 weeks old and doesn’t need to be around large groups. Talk with the pediatrician, make sure bf goes with you so he can hear first hand what RSV and other URI can do to an infant.
Sea_Midnight1411 said:
NTA. Chilling at home with a 3 month old because busy parties feel too crowded and too much of an infection risk is reasonable. Suggesting that others come to you in a calmer environment is also fine. Babies are not there to play pass the parcel with!
NickelPickle2018 said:
NTA if they want to visit they can see her during the day. Overtired babies are the worst. Babes schedule will be thrown off and you will pay the price, no thanks.
Husband just returned and brought me food, so I guess we’re good and he got over being upset (that’s his way of “making up” lol). His family and I get along very well and I’m sure his aunts 100% understood and probably talked to him.
They were the ones to make my plate, because they were the main people reminding us to keep her home and make people wash their hands, etc., when we first came home with her. Thank you to everyone for their input! I’m glad I’m not alone in choosing to protect the little one.