'AITA for not letting my mom stay in my house?' 'She flew FOUR HOURS to see me.'

"AITA for not letting my mom stay in my house after she flew 4 hours to see me?"

TW: abuse

I (21F) and my mother (54F) have a very strained relationship. I grew up being Mormon in the south and she let my dad abuse my siblings and I. I ended up moving out when I was 14 to live with my grandmother and I went no contact with my mom.

When I went to college, I went very far west and drove about 30 hours to get to said college. Around that time my mom started to contact me. I did stay in contact with her because as I got older I realized that she too was hurt by my dad, but she was still with him. I continued to be wary and never actually visited because I had my own life.