'AITA for not letting my pregnant sister sleep in my bed? She doesn't like the guest bed.' UPDATED

I (26M) rent a small two-bedroom apartment. I live alone, but I use the second bedroom as my office because I work from home full-time. My older sister, "Lily" (31F), is 6 months pregnant and soon to be single mother. She has some issues with her apartment (in a disagreement with her landlord, and in the process of moving out), so she asked if she could stay with me for a few weeks.

Of course, I said yes and that I would be happy to accommodate her for as long as she needs. She moved in last weekend, and the first thing she did when settling in was pointing towards my bed and saying: "I'll take this one." I laughed, thinking she was joking.

Only later in the evening when I asked her if she needs anything else before going to bed did she mention that she was not joking about wanting to sleep in my bed. Now I'm a little bit of a germophobe, and I am quite uncomfortable with the idea of other people sleeping in my bed.



I told her that I am uncomfortable letting anyone else sleep in my bed. But I will gladly set her up with my guest bed (which I did use to sleep on before buying my current bed, and I know for a fact is very comfortable and spacious). Then, she started guilt tripping me saying that since she got pregnant she's having problems falling asleep and that she needs the bigger more comfortable bed.