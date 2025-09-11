'AITA for not letting my sister have my toddler's room? She is staying with us for awhile.'

"AITA for not letting my sister have my toddler's room?"

I(33f) and my husband(35m) just bought a house! We worked our butts off over the past threeish years after a surprise pregnancy. We were financially okay but you all know the housing market. So since my youngest was born, we have had to have the baby in our room because we only had a 2 bedroom and our oldest, now 12, needed his own space.

We made it work but we also did everything we could to get into a 3 bedroom as fast as possible. Cut to now, we have our three bedroom. We made a huge huge deal out of it to our youngest...to the point big brother helped design and decorate with us. It was an entire family effort.