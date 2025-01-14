'AITA for not letting my wife name our dog something stupid? She is really doubling down.'

Your wife could name this dog anything and still call her “b--ch” sometimes as an affectionate nickname if she really wants to. This dog is part of the family now, so names should probably be treated at least somewhat similarly to naming kids. A name requires two yeses and can’t move forward if there’s one no, especially a no as strong as this one.

Acuriouscoyot e wrote:

I had some white trash neighbors that let their 5-year-old daughter name their dog. She named it "Sh*tty" because her parents would laugh when she would swear.

The parents didn't Veto it because "we told he she could name it".