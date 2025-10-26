'AITA for not living up to my promise?'

I also did not think it would cost this much as I was a Maid of Honor at my Besties wedding 5 years ago and the cost for 150 people was $600.00. I know prices have gone up but didn’t think it would be up to 4X more.

So, I reached out to my niece with the idea of having a faux 5 tier cake and buying 4 sheet cakes from Sam’s at a cost of less than $400 (including the faux cake). Sam’s will make the cake to order with the flavors she wants on cake, icing and filling. I think it’s a win-win.