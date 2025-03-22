'AITA for not moving back home for sister’s baby on the way?'

But she is picking all these fights! She ended that phone call with “by the way please come get all your trash out the junk room & put it in storage or something, it’ll be the baby room”. I said I’ll just get all my things and I do mean everything since I just got my own place in TX.

I flew in Monday night; began the move Tuesday morning. I furnished the whole house while I stayed there so all furniture/appliances/decor are mine, no question. She called from work demanding I wait until Saturday when she is off because “I don’t feel comfortable with you moving things around at the house while I’m not there.