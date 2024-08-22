'AITA for not moving my car for someone who was filming? He left a demanding note.'

"AITA for not moving my car for someone who was filming?"

So I came home from work one day to find a note taped to my door by a neighbor. It said "Please do not park on this block on Monday between 10am and 12pm. I will be filming on the street. NYPD has been notified and you will be ticketed." I found this annoying, and a little suspect, so I called my local precinct to ask them about this.

They told me this guy had called them, and they told him while he can film on the street he can not tell people not to park there, and the authorities can't help him. I guess I wasn't the only person to call the police and this got back to him because I found another note the next day. "Hi, NYPD actually didn't tell me that they will ticket your car, but I would appreciate your cooperation."