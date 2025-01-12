Aunt with event hall refuses to host 'ungrateful' niece's baby shower. AITA?

At her post-elopement dinner she again showed up late, stayed on her phone the whole time, ate and left. Again, no thank yous. When my mother commented on that, my brother said she was going through some newlywed stress as an excuse.

Her second baby shower started the same way. When she asked me to gather up all the presents so she could leave, I suggested she stay and open them so everyone could enjoy seeing what was given. She scoffed and said, "I don't want to stay at these little parties any longer than I have to." So I gathered up the presents and decided not to offer my little parties to her in the future.