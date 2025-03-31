'AITA for not opening the door to unannounced family visitors? I don't like surprises.'

I was like, why are you rushing, I could really use a shower and half an hour doing nothing before we drive. And she was like nooooo, hurry up, if we don't go fast, then some guests will arrive and there is NO WAY to say no to them. And I was like, can't you just say that we are on our way to our planned picnic?

And she was like, no, that would be rude as hell and unforgivable. So we rushed out and luckily left before any potential guest would have come to see the foreigner. I always think about this situation when thinking about how crazy this hospitality culture is.

Hungry-Relief570 wrote: