First responder refuses to pay for colleague’s $22 meal after $2 lunch, supervisor scolds them. AITA?

Once the supervisor arrived, he told them that he covered my lunch yesterday and that I refused to extend the same courtesy and that I embarrassed him and caused a scene and he no longer feels comfortable riding with me.

I explained my side to the supervisor and apologized because this is literally so ridiculous lol. The supervisor essentially said I was wrong because I should’ve just been respectful and paid for him like he did me.

At this point I was angry and told them this sounds like extortion and that I wasn’t going to be taken advantage of. I told them that $2 is a whole lot different than $22. We’re first responders, we don’t make a lot of money.