'AITA for not paying for my sister’s college when I’m paying for my fiancées?' 'I don't want to be a selfish jerk.'

"AITA for not paying for my sister’s college when I’m paying for my fiancées?"

So, I (29M) grew up dirt poor. Like, sharing meals, lights off half the month poor. My parents did their best, but there were five of us, and money was always tight. I hustled like crazy after high school—community college, then transferred to a good university while working full time. I graduated with loans but a solid job in tech. Fast forward a decade, and I’ve got a good income and no debt.

My fiancée (26F) is finishing her degree. She’s been working too, but with her schedule and the costs of school, I offered to pay her last two semesters so she could focus and graduate without loans. I want us to start our marriage on solid ground, so I don’t mind helping her out.