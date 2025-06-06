'AITA for not paying for something I ordered and walking out? My friends annoyed me.'

Lily even suggested a drink and said it's for "beginners" whatever that means. I told them I didn't want it and that I know I won't like it. They said I will. The drink came and as I stated I didn't like it. One sip and I wanted it gone. They told me to keep trying it but I refused and luckily they just dropped it. Anyways the bill comes and I separated the meal that I got from the drink.

They all asked me why I did that as I should be buying the drink.??? I said I wasn't buying it since I didn't willingly get it. They begged me to get it knowing I didn't want it. Lily said I could've said no.. I DID!! Many times at that.