'AITA for not paying for the other couple on a double date?'

Me and my husband are recently married, and at the wedding I talked to one of my friends and his girlfriend about going out on a double date soon. I texted him later on wishing him a Happy Thanksgiving and asked if he would still like to double with me and my husband.
We settled on a date then he asked where we should go for dinner. I made a suggestion for a place that was fairly priced, but a little out of the way. But I also said I would be fine going somewhere closer to them.
He made a different suggestion to a more expensive restaurant closer to where they lived. It wasn't a big deal to me or my husband so we agreed.
When the waitress came over to ask if the checks were together or separate, my friend and his girlfriend were a little quiet. My husband gestured to me and himself and told her we were on one check and my friend was on the other. My friend then looked at his girlfriend and made a face I can't describe.
After we paid our separate checks my friend said how he "was glad he didn't spend all his money so he could afford coming here" and "how it was more expensive than he thought it would be."
His check ended up being more expensive because he was ordering alcoholic drinks and no one else was drinking. AITA for not paying for another couple's meal on a double date just because I asked if they would go?
scoobledooble314159 said:
NTA. That is not a normal expectation.
Glinda-The-Witch said:
NTA. I absolutely never assume someone else will pay for me and my husband. You can always tell him I’m sorry I wasn’t aware you were expecting us to pay for you and your date however, in the future separate checks should be expected, unless otherwise stated.
Serious-Day5968 said:
NTA. He thought you were paying hence why he chose a more expensive place and drank all that alcohol. It backfired on him haha. It's normal to go out with another couple and split the check.
Bfd83 said:
NTA. Holy entitlement, Batman! Not only do they suggest a more expensive restaurant that is more convenient for them, but they also have the insane gall (yea, it’s insane…) to assume that you guys will pay for their expensive meal and drinks.
I’ve been on this planet for 40 years, have been on dozens of double dates, and never once was this a thought or assumption from anyone. Ever. Prepare to not hang out with these people ever again.
Apprehensive-Care20z said:
NTA. here is a situation where you can apply the principle of symmetry. Why wouldn't they pay for you? Why would you pay for them?
Smitty-TBR2430 said:
NTA. Especially since THEY suggested a different restaurant than the one YOU mentioned first.