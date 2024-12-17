'AITA for not paying to take my son’s girlfriend on vacation? They're both furious.'

enchantedforestglow wrote:

NTA. She’s not even family yet, and she’s already acting like this? LOL. You’re not obligated to fund her vacations, especially when she’s being so disrespectful to you and your husband. Tyler needs to wake up and realize this is not normal or acceptable behavior from a partner. You did the right thing by setting boundaries. Enjoy that first-class suite!

Big__It wrote:

His GF was just expecting to use your vacation home (w/o asking)? Wtf is that.

I'd like to understand why she is a terrible person (outside of entitled). Like what has she done to acquire this title.

Tyler made a bet and you called his bluff and now he's all upset. However no person can expect the finances of others for themselves.