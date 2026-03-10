'AITA for not playing dumb on a double date?'

This happened years ago but I told the story recently and some of my friends acted like I was an AH. I used to work with this girl, Chelsey, who would tell me that she always thought I would be a good fit for her friend Nicole. Each time she said this it felt like she had no idea we have had this conversation before and I was actively getting better at navigating the conversation.
For example, I had gone from "Is she cute?" to "What do we have in common?", and she had gone from rolling her eyes to telling me that we're both tall. Chelsey is very attractive, and her friends match, including this stereotypically very attractive tall blonde named Nicole - and I really wanted Chelsey to follow through with setting us up, but she never did while we worked together.
Fast forward a few years and I run into her again, Chelsey is working at this high-end liquor store near my office and I see her from time to time. She mentions Nicole again, says we would be a great fit, and this time I really push for the setup. She tells me the same spiel about how Nicole is also tall, we have the same sense of humour, she's a waitress at a nice restaurant near by, as well as other interests.
Chelsey even tells me that she remembers one day I chatted her up about The Walking Dead at work and after work she was hanging out with Nicole who basically repeated everything I had said earlier. We exchange numbers and later that day she tells me a time and place, the plan is for Chelsey, her fiancé, Nicole, and myself. I creep her social medias and it's pretty obvious it's the wildly out of my league Nicole.
The morning of, she tells me we need to postpone, it sucks but it happens, and we schedule it for the following week. Same place. I come prepared - new haircut, new outfit, studied the menu, everything I could think of to put my best foot forward, and I am introduced to a very different Nicole. This Nicole is short, fairly overweight, works at a daycare. I can tell from everyone's reaction that I am visibly disappointed.
I decide to go through with the date, but I just keep bringing the conversation back to what I "knew" about her. Asking questions like, "When did you get bored of the walking dead?", "How long have you been a waitress," and "Oh, Chelsey mentioned you have been friends since you were kids!?"
Chelsey was trying her best to talk her way around it, but Nicole was visibly upset. The girls went to the bathroom and the fiancé asked me WTF I was doing and I told him that Chelsey obviously meant to set me up with someone else.
He said she did, but Nicole kept asking to postpone and clearly wasn't interested, so she found someone else "more in my league". I gave him a sharp look, and he followed with, "Okay, she found another Nicole."
Anxious-AS1 wrote:
YTA. It’s not about “playing dumb”. You could have just as easily and I mean EASILY been kind to the woman who ACTUALLY SHOWED UP as you did choose to be a sourpuss baby and interrogate her like she committed some crime against you personally.
Chelsey can catch your attitude at a later date, and you can still get your issues with what she did out on the table LATER. NewNicole did not deserve to be treated like some regency spinster who couldn’t be dared to imagine as worthwhile. i’m actually fairly certain you might have even been surprised if you’d taken any time at all to actually get to know NewNicole. #justicefornewnicole.
rockology_adam wrote:
There are layers, here, OP, and as such, two judgements. YTA is the one that gets the vote, because the Nicole you met and interrogated had nothing to do with the postponement. You could have left at the start of the date and been in clear, if not kind, conscience, but you didn't. As such...you date the girl you get introduced to. That's basic decency.
Treat her like her own person, and not a target to take shots at. The shots you should have taken were at Chelsey and her fiancé, and even then... doing so in front of the Nicole you met would have been rude. But Chelsey and her fiancé? No, they deserve even more ire here than you.
What an incredible mess this girl managed to create. We'll never know why she wanted to set you up with Nicole Prime, but we can pretty reasonably assume that Nicole Prime wasn't into it. Anything I say more than that is speculation, and I'm happy to do that downthread.
Take all the shots you want at the couple who brought you along on a truly blind date, but the girl you interrogated doesn't deserve your ire, even if Chelsey coached her to lie on the date. That makes Chelsey worse, and while some of that rubs off on Nicole 2: Electric Bugaloo, it's not enough to warrant try to pierce the veil you know exists. Ask the girl about herself, not Nicole Prime.
rheally_cool_lady wrote:
ESH. Chelsey failed as a friend to both of you because she never asked the friend if she would be interested in you before suggesting you guys going on a date. You failed by hurting an innocent girl's feelings that could have been a match 🤷🏻♀️ Also, I don’t like when people determine who is in their league or out of. Both you and Chelsey have that mindset and it ruins dating. Nicole 2.0 is the winner here
suspicious_writer137 wrote:
Unfortunately, yeah YTA here. Chelsey is the biggest AH in this scenario obviously, but you decided to take out your frustration and anger out on the one person who was also done dirty by Chelsey. Poor new Nicole.
Edit: since I got a bunch of people annoyed with my “inaccurate” verdict I’m adding an edit here. I’m guessing I could have been clearer in my original comment but oh well. I’m saying Chelsey is the biggest AH in this scenario only to condemn her behaviour and make sure anyone reading this knows I don’t think what she did was right. However that has nothing to do with my judgement.
My judgement of YTA is based on the question OP asked about his behaviour during the date. And taking everything into account I think OP is indeed the asshole. Chelsey being an asshole leading up to the date doesn’t really weigh my judgment of the date itself, when the only AH during the date was OP.
If people still think I am wrong in the way I gave my judgement, sorry I guess? This is just my thought process and explanation how I got to the verdict I gave. Hope this edit clears up some confusion instead of adding more lol.
IllTemperedOldWoman wrote:
ESH except the poor, unsuspecting "new" Nicole. Mostly Chelsea. But you for your "obvious disappointment" and rejecting her because she's "a little overweight." Your friend for the "more in your league" comment.
SL8Rgrl wrote:
YTA. This new Nicole didn’t deserve to be embarrassed, she probably didn’t know what was going on and you went out of your way to be weird to her to teach your former coworker a lesson.
You could have made some excuse to leave the date early, you could have just had dinner with friends and their plus one and then told off the coworker later. You could have rolled with it and maybe met a really nice person… but you chose whatever that was. Real Nicole was right to blow this whole thing off.
artemizarte wrote:
ESH except the new Nicole.